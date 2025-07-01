AUTO RACING: Elliott snaps 44-race winless streak and F1’s McLaren fight to the finish in Austria

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165 Site: Chicago. Track: Chicago Street Race. Race…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165

Site: Chicago.

Track: Chicago Street Race.

Race distance: 75 laps, 165 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 2 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (TNT and MAX).

Last year: Alex Bowman held off Tyler Reddick late, ending an 80-race drought while capturing a victory in the streets of Chicago.

Last race: Chase Elliott broke a 44-race winless streak and earned a spot in the playoffs after passing Brad Keselowski on the last lap to secure the win in Atlanta.

Next race: July 13, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

The Loop 110

Site: Chicago.

Track: Chicago Street Race.

Race distance: 50 laps, 110 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 11:30 a.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Shane van Gisbergen grabbed his second win at the Chicago street track while pulling away from a second-finishing Ty Gibbs.

Last race: Nick Sanchez earned his first ever Xfinity series win after recovering from a spin out on lap 68 at EchoPark Speedway.

Next race: July 12, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Pole sitter Corey Heim locked in his fifth win of the season while dominating 99 out of 100 laps at Lime Rock Park.

Next race: July 25, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Quatar Airways British Grand Prix

Site: Towcester, United Kingdom.

Track: Silverstone Circuit.

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.2 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:25 a.m., practice, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:25 a.m., qualifying, 9:55 a.m.; Sunday, race 9:55 a.m. (ESPN2).

Last year: Lewis Hamilton captured his first win since 2021 while keeping a late-surging Max Verstappen at bay.

Last race: Lando Norris took the win in Austria, trimming Oscar Piastri’s lead in the standings after a tense duel between the McLaren teammates.

Next race: July 26, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Race distance: 90 laps, 203.22 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 9:30 a.m. race 1 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Pato O’Ward claimed his second victory of the season, fending off polesitter Alex Palou in the closing laps.

Last race: Alex Palou took advantage of leader Scott Dixon’s late pit stop to secure the victory, giving him the win in six out of nine races so far this season.

Next race: July 12, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: July 20, Kent, Washington.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Gopher 50 – Night 1

Gopher 50 – Night 2

Gopher 50 – Night 3

Next events: July 10 – 15, Spring Valley, Minnesota, Hartford, Ohio, Wilmot, Wisconsin, Attica, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.