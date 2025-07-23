Atletico Madrid to sign defender David Hancko after Al-Nassr reportedly backs out

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has reached a deal to sign David Hancko after the defender reportedly was turned away…

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has reached a deal to sign David Hancko after the defender reportedly was turned away by Al-Nassr when he arrived at the Saudi team’s training camp.

Atletico said Wednesday it has an agreement with Dutch club Feyenoord for the transfer of the Slovak player. The deal was pending a medical, and financial details were not disclosed.

Spanish and Dutch media said Feyenoord had originally reached an agreement with Al-Nassr for Hancko’s transfer, but the Saudi team — where Cristiano Ronaldo plays — reportedly backed away at the last minute. The defender had already arrived in Austria, where Al-Nassr was training, but was told there by Al-Nassr that the deal fell apart.

Atletico, the third-place finisher in the Spanish league last season, has been boosting its squad in recent weeks. It signed 22-year-old right back Marc Pubill from Almeria, 24-year-old Argentina international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo, midfielder Álex Baena from Villarreal and 22-year-old Italian left back Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta.

