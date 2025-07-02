Atletico Madrid adds playmaker Álex Baena from Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid continued boosting its squad by signing midfielder Álex Baena from Villarreal on Wednesday. The transfer…

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid continued boosting its squad by signing midfielder Álex Baena from Villarreal on Wednesday.

The transfer was announced a day after Atletico said it signed 22-year-old Italian left back Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta. Both have signed five-year contracts. Financial details were not immediately disclosed.

The 27-year-old Baena helped Spain win last summer’s European Championship and Olympic gold medal.

Baena made his Spain senior-team debut in 2023 against Cyprus, scoring with his first touch of the ball two minutes after entering the match.

He helped Villarreal win the Europa League in 2021 and spent the following season on loan at Girona.

Atletico said Baena “has great dribbling ability, shooting and vision, and throughout his career has played in every possible position in midfield, especially as a left winger, although he is naturally right-footed.”

Atletico has parted ways with some players from last season’s squad including Reinildo, Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Diego Simeone’s team finished third in the Spanish league last season, behind Real Madrid and champion Barcelona. It was eliminated in the group stage of the Club World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.