Atlanta takes on Seattle following Jones’ 21-point game

Seattle Storm (10-7, 8-5 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (11-6, 8-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -1; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the Seattle Storm after Brionna Jones scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 90-81 win over the New York Liberty.

The Dream are 7-2 in home games. Atlanta averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Storm are 4-4 in road games. Seattle is second in the WNBA with 22.0 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins averaging 6.1.

Atlanta averages 84.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 79.8 Seattle allows. Seattle averages 82.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the 78.5 Atlanta gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 94-87 on May 31. Rhyne Howard scored 33 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Dream. Howard is averaging 16.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Diggins is averaging 18.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Storm: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

