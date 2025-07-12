Atkins scores 27, Reese and Cardoso record double-doubles as Sky beats Lynx 87-81

CHICAGO (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 27 points, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso each had a double-double and the Chicago…

CHICAGO (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 27 points, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso each had a double-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 87-81 on Saturday.

Reese had 19 points and 11 rebounds — her eighth consecutive double-double and 14th of the season — and Cardoso finished with 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Rachel Banham hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Sky.

Courtney Williams hit two free throws to trim Minnesota’s deficit to 75-73 before Cardoso made two foul shots and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was called for a technical foul. Banham hit the ensuing free throw and Michaela Onyenwere added a pull-up jumper along the baseline to make it 80-73 with five minutes left in the game.

Napheesa Collier hit a 3 that made it 82-79 with 2:42 to play but Atkins answered with a pull-up jumper and the Lynx got no closer.

Chicago (7-13), which is 1-10 this season against teams that are .500 or better, has won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Collier had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for the Lynx. Kayla McBride added 17 points and Williams scored 13 — the duo combined to make 11 of 32 (34%) from the field.

Collier missed the first of two free throws late in the third quarter to break her franchise-record string of 54 consecutive made free throws.

Minnesota (18-4) has lost two of three for the first time this season.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.