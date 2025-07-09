Athletics Jacob Wilson’s hand injury less severe than feared, All-Star Game status uncertain

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The news on Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson’s injured left hand was much better than feared,…

“That’s the question I can’t answer right now,” manager Mark Kotsay said before Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. “Its day to day. We hope to get him back before that. Today’s a day where there’s soreness. The positive is that he can put a bat in his hand.”

Wilson, the first fan-elected rookie starting All-Star shortstop, was hit on the hand in the first inning of Tuesday night’s 10-1 victory over the Braves. X-rays were negative for a broken bone, so the A’s were relieved that Wilson shouldn’t be out of the lineup long.

He is batting .335 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs.

“I think we escaped with Jacob yesterday,” Kotsay said. “Any time someone takes one in the hand, it could’ve been worse.”

Wilson, selected sixth in the 2023 amateur draft, was the leading candidate for AL Rookie of the Year, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, before the injury. Now he’s second, one spot ahead of teammate Nick Kurtz.

“It’s a big sigh of relief for sure,” Wilson said after the game. “The anxiety of waiting the 15, 20 minutes after it happened. Nothing was broken. It could’ve been a lot worse, so everything’s good.”

Also, A’s utility player Miguel Andujar was removed from the 10-day injured list, and outfielder Colby Thomas was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas. Andujar was hitting .296 with three homers and 20 RBIs at the time of the injury.

