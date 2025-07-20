Astros bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Mariners

The Houston Astros aim to end their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Houston Astros' Isaac Paredes celebrates after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 7, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP/David J. Phillip) Houston Astros' Isaac Paredes celebrates after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 7, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP/David J. Phillip) Houston Astros (56-42, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-45, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (9-4, 2.43 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (8-4, 2.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -134, Astros +113; over/under is 8 runs

Seattle has a 53-45 record overall and a 27-21 record at home. The Mariners are 20-13 in games decided by one run.

Houston has a 23-23 record in road games and a 56-42 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 38 home runs, 62 walks and 83 RBIs while hitting .256 for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 14 for 33 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Yainer Diaz has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs for the Astros. Victor Caratini is 14 for 39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Astros: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Astros: Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.