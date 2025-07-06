Arsenal signs Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad

LONDON (AP) — Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad on Sunday, finally making the move to the…

LONDON (AP) — Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad on Sunday, finally making the move to the Premier League after turning down Liverpool last year.

The transfer fee wasn’t disclosed but the BBC reported Arsenal has paid almost 60 million pounds ($82 million) for the 26-year-old Zubimendi.

The holding midfielder made 236 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad after coming through the club’s academy. He played there alongside Mikel Merino, who joined Arsenal last year.

Zubimendi has played 19 games for Spain, including coming on as a half-time substitute in the 2-1 win over England in the 2024 European Championship final.

“I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me,” Zubimendi said. “They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come.”

Arsenal has finished second in the Premier League in each of the past three seasons.

“Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, a fellow Spaniard. “He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us.”

Zubimendi slots into the squad in place of Thomas Partey, whose contract expired this summer. On Friday, Partey was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, British police said.

