Arsenal completes signing of Spain U21 defender Cristhian Mosquera

LONDON (AP) — Cristhian Mosquera became Arsenal’s fifth signing of the off season on Thursday after completing a move from…

LONDON (AP) — Cristhian Mosquera became Arsenal’s fifth signing of the off season on Thursday after completing a move from Valencia.

The Spain Under 21 defender cost a reported 13 million pounds ($17.5 million) and signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

“We identified Cristhian as one of the strongest young defenders in European football, and he is an important signing for our future,” Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta said.

Arsenal, which has finished runner-up in the Premier League for the last three seasons, has been active in the market this summer.

The move for Mosquera comes after deals for midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, forward Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The London club is also widely expected to sign a striker, with Viktor Gyokeres a reported target.

The 21-year-old Mosquera was born in Spain and is also eligible to play for Colombia. He won gold at the Paris Olympics with Spain last year.

“He is a young player with exciting talent and enormous potential, who will fit well into our squad as we continue to prepare for next season,” manager Mikel Arteta said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.