Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (51-47, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (48-50, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (9-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (5-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Cardinals -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Arizona has gone 24-25 in home games and 48-50 overall. The Diamondbacks have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .444.

St. Louis is 22-27 on the road and 51-47 overall. The Cardinals have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 31 home runs while slugging .567. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 43 with four doubles, a triple and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 22 doubles and eight home runs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 11 for 37 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.