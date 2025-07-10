Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres meet in game 4 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-47, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-43, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-47, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-43, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 5.78 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Padres +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 28-17 at home and 49-43 overall. The Padres are 35-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has gone 23-22 in road games and 46-47 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 13 for 35 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez has 17 doubles and 29 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 7 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

