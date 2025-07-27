Angels star Mike Trout joins the 1,000-RBI club with a ‘big-time blast’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — One swing of the bat was more than enough for Mike Trout to deliver a reminder…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — One swing of the bat was more than enough for Mike Trout to deliver a reminder about his impact on baseball.

The Angels star hit a massive homer to center field on Sunday to move past 1,000 RBIs in his career, a two-run shot that helped Los Angeles beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1.

“It takes your teammates to get on base, and after the game, that was one of the things I pointed out,” Trout said of a clubhouse toast that included whiskey and words of appreciation. “None of this is possible without my teammates. It’s been fun.”

Now with 1,001 RBIs, another Trout milestone is around the corner as the three-time American League MVP reached 397 home runs with his fifth-inning drive that traveled an estimated 443 feet.

“He couldn’t have drawn it up any better, putting a big-time blast like that to center field,” said Jo Adell, Trout’s successor in center. “I’m honored to be able to start my career here and play with him and just see the evolution of him.”

Trout has struggled to stay on the field in recent years, with a bone bruise in his left knee forcing him to miss a month this year. He has played designated hitter since his return after starting the season in right field.

He was batting just .200 with one home run in nine games since the All-Star break, but he showed Sunday he can still deliver after 1,598 games over 15 seasons.

“Every time we talk about Mike, even 75 percent of Mike is better than most people who have ever played the game,” Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said. “He’s going to through ups and downs just like everybody else and his are more magnified because of who he is.”

It was a day of exploits for the Angels’ veterans as Kyle Hendricks picked up win No. 103 by allowing two hits over six-plus innings and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 465th save.

Trout has 19 homers, his most since hitting 40 in 2022. He also joined Garrett Anderson and Tim Salmon as the only players to record their first 1,000 RBIs exclusively with the Angels.

“When guys are here that long and what they mean to the club, it’s pretty special to be in that group,” Trout said of Anderson and Salmon, who now work with the Angels’ broadcast team. “They had unbelievable careers in an Angels uniform and when you’re in the same conversation with them, it’s pretty special.”

