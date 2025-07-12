Angels slip past Diamondbacks 6-5 on d’Arnaud’s RBI single in ninth

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud hit a pinch-hit RBI single down the left-field line in the ninth inning to…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud hit a pinch-hit RBI single down the left-field line in the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Logan O’Hoppe was hit by a pitch with one out against left-hander Kyle Backhus (0-1) before Luis Rengifo singled and d’Arnaud delivered in place of Gustavo Campero.

Zach Neto and Yoan Moncada each hit home runs in the first inning for the Angels, while Nolan Schanuel and Rengifo each had three hits as LA improved to 7-3 against NL West teams this season.

Randal Grichuk hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs as the Diamondbacks dropped to 3-7 since July 2.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up four runs on seven hits with four walks over four innings, while Los Angeles left-hander Tyler Anderson gave up four runs on eight hits with two walks over five innings.

Neto and Moncada powered a four-run first inning for the Angels, while the Diamondbacks followed with a four-run second that included Grichuk’s home run and a two-run double from Alek Thomas.

After Rengifo gave the Angels a 5-4 lead with a double in the fifth inning, Grichuk tied the game with another home run in the eighth.

Kenley Jansen (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Angels.

Key moment

Angels catcher O’Hoppe, who was shaken up when Thomas scored on a slide in the third inning, walked and stole second base with two outs in the fifth ahead of Rengifo’s RBI double.

Key stat

Neto has seven leadoff home runs, all this season, and tied the franchise record previously held by Brian Downing (1987).

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (7-9, 5.15 ERA), who is much improved over his last two starts, will take the mound Saturday opposite Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (3-6. 3.02), who is his club’s only All-Star.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.