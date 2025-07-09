Ángel Correa leaving Atlético Madrid after 10 years to join Mexico’s Tigres

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ángel Correa is leaving Atlético Madrid after 10 years to join Tigres UANL in Mexico’s Liga…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ángel Correa is leaving Atlético Madrid after 10 years to join Tigres UANL in Mexico’s Liga MX.

Both clubs announced Wednesday they had agreed a deal for the right winger.

The 30-year-old Argentine scored 88 goals with 65 assists in 469 matches with Atletico, where he helped the team win the Spanish league title in the 2020-21 season and reach the final of the Champions League in 2016.

His last appearance for Atletico was at the Club World Cup, where the team failed to advance from its group.

Tigres, which plays home matches in Monterrey, north Mexico, did not reveal details of the agreement. It said Correa arrived in Mexico on Wednesday to have a medical, ahead of signing a contract.

Correa was a member of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2021.

Correa also won the Europa League and the Europa Super Cup in 2018 with Atlético.

Tigres has won eight league titles.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.