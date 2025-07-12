Anders Dreyer scores 2 goals to help San Diego beat Fire 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Anders Dreyer scored two goals to help San Diego FC beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday…

San Diego’s Pablo Sisniega made his first start of the season and had three saves.

Dreyer has 11 goals and 15 assists this season and became the third player in MLS history to record at least 10 goals and 15 assists in his debut season. Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco had 22 goals and 16 assists in 2015 and and Minnesota’s Darwin Quintero finished with 11 goals and 15 assists in 2018.

San Diego (12-6-3), which lost 4-3 to Houston last Saturday, has won five of six.

Dreyer scored in the eighth minute to give San Diego a 1-0 lead. Hirving Lozano played a low cross from the left side that slipped through three defenders before Dreyer stopped it and then calmly scored from just outside the 6-yard box.

In the third minute of first-half stoppage time Dreyer scored on a first-touch finish off another cross played by Lozano to make it 2-0.

Hugo Cuypers scored in the 87th minute and Chris Brady had two saves for the Fire.

Chicago (8-9-4) has lost four of five.

