American candidate Tim Mayer confirms he’s running against FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem

WHITTLEBURY, England (AP) — American ex- Formula 1 race steward Tim Mayer confirmed his candidacy for the presidency of the sport’s governing body on Friday, claiming that incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem has clashed with star drivers and failed to deliver on promises of reform.

Mayer says he’ll make the FIA more democratic, arguing that Ben Sulayem has amassed too much power and spent his time quarreling about F1 drivers’ conduct.

“We’ve got major world championships where he’s fighting with, or certainly not working with, the stars of our sport,” Mayer told The Associated Press.

Mayer acknowledged that his key promises — more transparency and more resources to develop grassroots auto racing outside of wealthy countries — are similar to Ben Sulayem’s own pledges when he was elected in 2021.

Mayer says Ben Sulayem hasn’t delivered and accused him of creating an environment where staff are pushed out if they disagree.

“We’ve seen it time and time again,” Mayer told the AP, speaking near Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix. “He’s hired senior leadership. He’s said, ‘OK, I’m going to let you do your job.’ And then he’s fired them.”

The AP asked the FIA for a response from Ben Sulayem.

Mayer himself has said he was asked to step down as an F1 steward last year after Ben Sulayem objected to his role in an appeal filed by the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in relation to an FIA fine. Mayer said Friday his candidacy was “not about revenge”.

FIA rules make it a daunting task to organize an opposition campaign. Mayer will need to travel the globe chasing the votes of 245 member clubs in 149 countries ahead of the Dec. 12 election. He isn’t allowed to run for president on his own, but must assemble a lengthy list of candidates for other posts from various regions of the world.

Mayer is the son of McLaren team co-founder Teddy Mayer. He has held senior roles in U.S. racing series and was a long-time F1 steward until last year.

Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver, has faced criticism over his management before. In April, Robert Reid resigned as FIA deputy president for sport in protest against how the organization is run.

