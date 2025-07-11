Amateur star Woad keeps pace with Korda and in contention at Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad is living up to her pre-tournament billing and in contention at the…

Keeping pace with world No. 1 Nelly Korda, Woad — coming off a remarkable six-stroke win on the Ladies European Tour — shot 2-under 69 on Friday to move onto 5-under par after the second round of the fourth major of the year in women’s golf.

Woad was in a tie for 12th place and five shots off the lead held by Somi Lee of South Korea.

“Definitely a bit nervous,” Woad said, “but it’s also exciting at the same time.”

A top-25 finish at Evian Resort Golf Club will secure Woad enough qualifying points to seal LPGA Tour membership through its elite amateur pathway, if she wants to end her college career at Florida State a year early.

But she has been thinking bigger than that.

“I’m only, like, five back,” she said. “Yeah, just trying to play well tomorrow and see what happens.”

Woad birdied two of her last three holes to move into a tie with Korda, who is seeking her first title of the season and a third major title.

The top-ranked American was 4 over after seven holes following a double at No. 16 — the seventh hole of her round — but she eagled the 18th and had three birdies in her second nine.

Minjee Lee, the No. 6-ranked Australian and the winner of the Women’s PGA Championship last month, was also in the group on 5-under par overall after a level-par 71.

Somi Lee is coming off a victory at the Dow Championship team event with Jin Hee Im last month for her first LPGA Tour win.

Ranked No. 56, she made six birdies and an eagle for a 65 to move onto 10 under.

Grace Kim of Australia was a shot back in second place after a 68 and Jennifer Kupcho (69) of the United States, a major winner in 2022 at the Chevron Championship, was in third a further stroke back.

No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul was also in contention, after a second straight round of 68 left her in a tie for seventh.

No. 3-ranked Lydia Ko (74) and No. 4-ranked Ruoning Yin (73) missed the cut, which was at 2 over, along with recent U.S. Women’s Open winner Maja Stark (74).

