Alyssa Thomas scores career-high 29 and the Mercury close on a 19-4 run to beat the Lynx 79-71

PHOENIX (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 12 of her career-high 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Mercury closed on a 19-4 run to beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-71 on Wednesday.

Thomas, who was coming off her 16th career triple-double on Monday, was 14 of 24 from the field to top her previous high of 28 points. She also had eight rebounds and five assists.

Phoenix tied it at 69 and 71 before Thomas scored on back-to-back possessions to take a 75-71 lead. She scored 10 points during the Mercury’s game-closing run.

DeWanna Bonner, Thomas’ fiancee and former Connecticut Sun teammate, signed with Phoenix as a free agent on Tuesday and played her first game since June 10. Bonner, who spent the first 10 years of her career with the Mercury and helped them win titles in 2009 and 2014, finished with seven points and six rebounds in 26 minutes.

Monique Akoa Makani added 13 points and Sami Whitcomb, coming off a career-high 36 points, scored 10 for Phoenix (14-6). The Mercury were without Satou Sabally (right ankle) and Kahleah Copper (right hamstring) for a second straight game.

Courtney Williams led Minnesota (17-3) with 21 points. Napheesa Collier added 18 points and Bridget Carleton scored 10.

Williams’ off-balance 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down gave Minnesota a 67-60 lead with 5:45 remaining. But the Lynx made only two field goals the rest of the way — both by Collier at 4:01 and 2:56.

Phoenix was 1 of 16 from 3-point range but still shot 47% overall. The Mercury also made all 10 of their free-throw attempts.

