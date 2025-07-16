Alonso Martínez scores in stoppage time, Matt Freese has 6 saves, NYCFC beats Orlando 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored in stoppage time to help New York City FC rally and beat Orlando…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored in stoppage time to help New York City FC rally and beat Orlando City 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Orlando (9-6-8) is winless four straight.

Julián Fernández, on the counter-attack, played a ball-ahead to a sprinting Martínez, who outraced the defense and then beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese — who moved to the edge of the penalty area — with a rolling shot inside the right post in the first minute of stoppage time.

NYCFC (10-8-4) scored on Kyle Smith’s own goal to make it 1-1 in the 87th minute. Fernández played a corner kick in to the center of the area and Andrés Perea’s header to the back post was parried by diving Gallese but redirected teammate Rodrigo Schlegel’s clearance attempt into the net.

Matt Freese stopped six shots for New York City.

Robin Jansson scored his first goal of the season to give Orlando a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute. Martín Ojeda played a corner kick to the back post that was centered by David Brekalo’s header before Jannson played the ball high off his chest and bounced a volley into the net from point-blank range. Ojeda joined Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha (2019) as the only players in club history to produce at least 10 goals and 10 assists in a single season.

Orlando outshot NYCFC 25-11, 7-4 on target.

Gallese finished with three saves.

New York City also beat Orlando 2-1 at home on March 8.

