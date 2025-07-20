Alonso (hand) comes off bench for Mets to extend team-record consecutive games streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso didn’t start Sunday for the first time in more than a year because of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso didn’t start Sunday for the first time in more than a year because of a bruised right hand, but the New York Mets’ All-Star first baseman extended his team-record streak for consecutive games played by entering as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning of a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Alonso, whose 354 consecutive games played are the second-most in the majors behind Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson (718 games), replaced Mark Vientos and was serenaded with the Citi Field sellout crowd of 42,981 chanting his name. He struck out in his only at-bat in the eighth.

“I really don’t care about the streak,” Alonso said. “I just want to be out there and play every day as long as I’m able to. That’s just who I am. And if I’m able to play, I’m going to strap it on and go get it. So I was really happy that my body allowed me to get out there today.”

Alonso said he got jammed on his final swing in the batting cage prior to Saturday’s 5-2 loss. The 30-year-old slugger said his hand “felt horrible” after he was jammed again during his second at-bat, a third-inning flyout. He finished 1 for 5 with a strikeout.

Alonso said he was concerned Saturday night, but X-rays on the hand were negative and he had treatment before the series finale. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he knew he could use Alonso on defense before Alonso told him he felt good enough to hit following some cage work in the early innings.

“(Saturday) after the game, I was pretty worried,” Alonso said. “But I had a great night of recovery, thankfully, and this morning threw a ton of different treatment at it. It responded really well. If we keep trending in the right direction then we’re going to be in a really good spot.”

Alonso had started the Mets’ previous 205 games dating to May 31, 2024. He and Mendoza both said they expect Alonso to return to the lineup for Monday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

“We’ll see how this recovery (goes), but I’m very optimistic, very excited for tomorrow,” Alonso said.

Alonso hasn’t missed a game since June 17, 2023, the final day of a 10-day stint on the injured list because of a left wrist bone bruise and sprain sustained when he was hit by a pitch from Charlie Morton of the Atlanta Braves.

Alonso remained on the free-agent market last winter until signing a $54 million, two-year contract on Feb. 12 that includes an opt-out after this season. He is hitting .275 with 21 homers and a team-high 77 RBIs.

But he is batting just .221 with four homers and 14 RBIs in his last 31 games, during which the Mets have gone 11-20 to fall out of first place in the NL East.

Alonso has 247 regular-season homers, five shy of Darryl Strawberry’s club record.

A third baseman by trade, Vientos made his first appearance at first since July 14, 2024.

