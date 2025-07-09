Allen scores 27, Reese has 13th double-double this season as Sky beat Wings 87-76

CHICAGO (AP) — Rebecca Allen scored a season-high 27 points including five 3-pointers and had three blocks to help the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Rebecca Allen scored a season-high 27 points including five 3-pointers and had three blocks to help the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Dallas Wings 87-76 on Wednesday night.

Angel Reese finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds — her 13th double-double this season — and Rachel Banham had 11 points for Chicago (6-13).

Li Yueru had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas (6-15). Rookie All-Star Paige Bueckers added 17 points on 5-of-20 shooting and JJ Quinerly scored 16.

The 6-foot-7 Li, who went into the game 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range this season, hit 4 of 7 from behind the arc.

Allen hit two 3-pointers and a long jumper to cap a 13-2 run that gave Chicago the lead for good and made it 67-57 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

Quinerly made a free throw to make it a six-point game with 3:37 remaining, but Reese made a layup, grabbed a rebound on the other end and then converted a three-point play to make it 87-76.

The Sky, who beat Dallas 97-92 on May 29 and 94-83 on May 31, swept the three-game regular-season series.

DiJonai Carrington (rib), Arike Ogunbowale (thumb), Maddy Siegrist (knee) and Tyasha Harris (knee) did not play for the Wings.

The Sky retired Allie Quigley’s number at halftime. Quigley grew up in nearby Joliet, Illinois, played collegiately at DePaul and spent 10 seasons with Chicago, helping the organization to its first WNBA title in 2021. The three-time WNBA All-Star’s No. 14 is the first jersey retired by the Sky.

Up next

The Sky play host to Minnesota on Saturday. The Wings play the last of three consecutive road games Sunday at Indiana.

