Alexey Miranchuk’s goal late in stoppage time gives Atlanta United 2-2 draw with Sounders

ATLANTA (AP) — Seattle’s Osaze De Rosario and Atlanta’s Alexey Miranchuk both scored in second-half stoppage time and their teams played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, De Rosario scored on a header from the middle of the box after a pass from Nouhou Tolo, giving the Sounders what would be short-lived 2-1 lead.

Four minutes later, Miranchuk blasted a 20-yarder past Sounders goalkeeper Andrew Thomas to the lower left zone. Miguel Almirón assisted on the play.

Atlanta (4-11-9) earned a point in the standings but is now without a win in the past seven matches. Seattle is 10-6-8.

Seattle’s Yéimar Gómez Andrade was charged with an own goal in the seventh minute when he deflected a shot from Emmanuel Latte Lath over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Thomas and into the net.

Andrade helped Seattle level the score in the 54th minute. He delivered a long clearing pass to Pedro de la Vega, who dribbled up the left side and his shot beat goalkeeper Brad Guzan to the left corner for the goal.

Each team had two shots on goal and Thomas had the game’s only goalkeeper save.

Seattle announced that midfielder Paul Rothrock had undergone successful surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal bone in his right hand. His recovery is not expected to be long-term.

Up next

MLS play will be on a break Sunday through Aug. 8 for Phase One of the Leagues Cup. ___

