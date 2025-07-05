Agustín Ramírez’s 2-run single in 8th lifts Marlins to 4-2 win over Brewers

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Agustín Ramírez hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat…

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Agustín Ramírez hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Saturday.

Kyle Stowers homered for Miami, Ronny Henríquez (5-1) pitched a perfect eighth and Lake Bachar retired the side on eight pitches in the ninth for his first save. The Marlins have won 10 of 12.

Milwaukee reliever Jared Koenig entered with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth and fanned Connor Norby. He then got Otto López to hit into a force play at home before Ramírez hit a two-strike line drive to left. Ramírez has 37 RBIs, which leads NL rookies.

Dane Myers and Javier Sanoja hit singles against Brewers reliever Nick Mears (1-2) to start the eighth. Xavier Edwards then reached on a single when his bunt rolled fair inside the third-base line.

The Brewers tied it at 2-all on Isaac Collins’ run-scoring single in the fourth.

Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI triple in the second to put Milwaukee ahead before Stowers’ solo homer and Liam Hicks’ run-scoring double in the bottom half gave Miami the lead.

Hoskins left in the fifth because of left thumb discomfort. The first baseman stepped off the bag and caught shortstop Joey Ortiz’s errant throw to tag Eric Wagaman out in the fourth.

Brewers starter Chad Patrick allowed two runs in five innings. Marlins starter Cal Quantrill gave up two runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

After Hicks’ go-ahead double with one out in the second, Patrick retired Myers on a shallow fly ball and Sanoja on a grounder.

Stowers’ second-inning longball was his team-high 16th of the season and had an exit velocity of 112.4 mph, the hardest-hit homer of his career.

RHP Brandon Woodruff will make his season debut when he starts for the Brewers on Sunday against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (3-2, 3.41).

