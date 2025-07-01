Aaron Ramsey arrives in Mexico to join ‘historic’ soccer club Pumas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Arsenal, Juventus and Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey will continue his career in Mexico. The…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Arsenal, Juventus and Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey will continue his career in Mexico. The 34-year-old Ramsey arrived in Mexico City on Tuesday to do a medical before signing his contract with top-flight side Pumas.

The midfielder, who already has a working visa to play in Mexico, will undergo a medical examination before completing his transfer.

“I’m excited to play and to be a part of this historic club, I can’t wait to be on the pitch,” Ramsey said at Mexico City’s airport.

Pumas is considered one of the four most popular teams in the country although it has not won a title since the Clausura 2011 tournament.

“I’ve seen some matches (from the Mexican league) and I am very impressed, there are some really good squads here and I’m excited to be in this competition now,” Ramsey said.

Since 1996, the Mexican league plays two tournaments each year. The first one, called Clausura, begins in January and ends in May and the upcoming Apertura starts on July 11 and will finish in December.

Ramsey finished the final three games of 2024-25 season as Cardiff City’s interim manager after they were relegated from the Championship to League One.

With 86 appearances for Wales, the midfielder helped his country reach the Euro 2016 semifinals. Ramsay has previously said he hopes to continue playing for the national side as it attempts to reach the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada next summer.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.