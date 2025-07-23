A zero for the Rockies snaps record 220-game streak since last shutout win

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies ended a dubious streak by recording a zero. Rookie right-hander Tanner Gordon pitched six…

Rookie right-hander Tanner Gordon pitched six innings and the Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday for their first shutout since May 15, 2024, ending a record streak of 220 games since they last kept an opponent from scoring.

“I did not know that. … That’s a long time without a shutout,” Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said. “But I’m glad we shut them out today. That was good behind Gordon. Gordon did a fantastic job.”

Colorado is the only major league team since at least 1901 to go more than 200 games without a shutout victory, according to Stathead and Baseball Reference.

The last shutout for the Rockies had been 8-0 at San Diego in their only one last season. Their previous one at home was 2-0 over the Athletics on July 30, 2023.

Gordon (2-2) scattered four hits while striking out three and walking three to become the first Rockies rookie since Kyle Freeman in 2017 to pitch at least six scoreless innings in a game at Coors Field. Freeman did it twice that season, with one-hit ball over 8 1/3 innings of a 10-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on July 9, after going seven innings in an 8-0 victory over San Francisco on April 23.

The Rockies (26-76) have won consecutive series for the first time this season, taking two of three games from the Cardinals after coming out of the All-Star break by winning two of three against Minnesota last weekend.

“Extremely important,” Colorado catcher Austin Nola said. “One game at a time. And I think that’s the biggest thing, is sticking to the plan, being in the present. And then at the end of the day we’re going to come out on top.”

Last month, Colorado ended an MLB-record streak of 22 consecutive series losses, dating to last year, with a 3-2 victory at Miami.

