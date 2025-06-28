Zach McKinstry and Riley Greene both hit homers in Tigers’ 10-5 win over the Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Zach McKinstry had three hits, including one of Detroit’s four home runs, and the Tigers beat the…

DETROIT (AP) — Zach McKinstry had three hits, including one of Detroit’s four home runs, and the Tigers beat the Twins 10-5 on Saturday.

Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres also homered for the Tigers.

Casey Mize (8-2) gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five as he improved to 5-0 with a 2.00 ERA in six starts at home this season.

Bailey Ober (4-6) took the loss, allowing seven runs on 11 hits, including all four home runs. He walked one and struck out five.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Spencer Torkelson doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly. After Minnesota went ahead 2-1 on Byron Buxton’s two-run homer in the third, Detroit tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Carpenter’s homer.

Colt Keith made it 3-2 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly and Torres followed with a two-run homer.

Greene led off the fifth with Detroit’s third home run to move the lead to 6-2, and McKinstry’s leadoff homer in the sixth made it a five-run game.

Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer in the eighth, but Wenceel Pérez hit a two-run double in the bottom of the inning.

Key moment

The Twins nearly took the lead in the second inning, but Carpenter leaped to keep a fly ball from Ryan Jeffers from clearing the left field fence.

Key stat

Buxton homered and stole a base in a game for the 15th time, tying Gary Gaetti for third place on the Twins career list.

Up next

The teams finish the three-game series with the first Sunday night game at Comerica Park since 2017. Twins RHP Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA) faces Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (9-2, 2.29), who is 9-0 in his last 14 starts.

