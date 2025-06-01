Yelich leads Brewers against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (31-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-22, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35…

Milwaukee Brewers (31-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-22, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-0, 2.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -180, Brewers +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Christian Yelich had four hits on Saturday in a 17-7 win over the Phillies.

Philadelphia is 36-22 overall and 19-11 in home games. The Phillies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .334.

Milwaukee has a 31-28 record overall and a 13-18 record on the road. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.03.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has a .300 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has nine doubles, two triples and five home runs. Bryce Harper is 13 for 37 with a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Sal Frelick has a .298 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has six doubles, three triples and three home runs. Yelich is 17 for 45 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .228 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (elbow), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.