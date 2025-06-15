Yelich homers and Megill escapes a 9th-inning jam as the Brewers top the Cardinals 3-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich homered and Trevor Megill escaped a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Milwaukee Brewers…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich homered and Trevor Megill escaped a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series.

Drew Avans and Sal Frelick each drove in a run for Milwaukee, which won for the fourth time in six games. Yelich had three hits, and Caleb Durbin went 2 for 3.

Iván Herrera hit his eighth homer for St. Louis with two out in the eighth inning. Willson Contreras also drove in a run.

The Cardinals wasted a prime scoring opportunity against Megill in the ninth. Nolan Arenado hit a leadoff single on the 12th pitch of his at-bat, and Nolan Gorman followed with a bunt single.

The runners advanced on a one-out wild pitch, but Megill fanned Victor Scott II and Masyn Winn for his 15th save in 17 opportunities. It was the Brewers’ third win of the four-game set.

Yelich hit a solo drive in the fourth for his 14th homer and Avans’ sacrifice fly off Miles Mikolas gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead. It was Avans’ first career RBI.

The Brewers added another run in the seventh on Frelick’s groundout.

Mikolas (4-4) struck out seven in six innings.

Quinn Priester (5-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball in his fourth consecutive win. He struck out three and walked none.

Key moment

Alec Burleson followed Herrera’s homer with a ground-rule double, but Nick Mears relieved and struck out Contreras to end the inning.

Key stat

St. Louis second baseman Brendan Donovan went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. He returned to the lineup in the leadoff spot after he was removed from Tuesday’s game with left big toe discomfort.

Up next

The Cardinals are off Monday before opening a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The Brewers begin a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. RHP Chad Patrick (3-6, 3.25 ERA) is scheduled to start for Milwaukee.

