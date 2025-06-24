Yankees’ Stroman allows 5 runs, 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings in minor league rehab start

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman allowed five runs, 10 hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings during an…

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman allowed five runs, 10 hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings during an injury rehabilitation start for the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers’ Erie Seawolves in the Eastern League.

Stroman threw 41 of 65 pitches for strikes in his third outing for Somerset and has a 6.97 ERA with nine strikeouts and five walks in 10 1/3 innings.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Stroman has been sidelined by left knee inflammation. He last pitched for the Yankees on April 11 after starting the season 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA.

He gave up RBI doubles to Jake Holton in the first and third. Stroman then allowed a two-run double later in the third to Chris Meyers, who scored on Justice Bigbie’s single.

