Yankees recall right-handed reliever Scott Effross from Triple-A

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The New York Yankees recalled right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The 31-year-old Effross was 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in nine games, including one start, at three levels in the Yankees’ farm system this season.

“He’s built up a little bit,” manager Aaron Boone said. “There are a couple of guys who would be in play, too, but aren’t lined up today to give us some length. He can give us some length.”

Following Wednesday’s game, the Yankees optioned left-hander Brent Headrick to Triple-A. They also released lefty Brandon Leibrandt, who signed with the CTBC Brothers Baseball Club in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

New York outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Austin Wells were not in the starting lineup Thursday due to scheduled days off. Both players were available to pinch hit.

