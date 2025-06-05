Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera hopeful he can return from fractured left ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Less than a month after undergoing surgery on a fractured left ankle, Oswaldo Cabrera is still…

“They told me that it’s a small possibility,” Cabrera said before the Yankees concluded a three-game series against Cleveland on Thursday. “That is a small possibility, but a small possibility that I trust that one. So I’m a very optimistic guy that feels like good things can be on my way. So we’re going to work to get back soon.”

Cabrera has his left leg elevated on a scooter and is in a walking boot. He said he will use the scooter for at least another month before starting to walk with the boot on.

Cabrera underwent surgery May 15 and manager Aaron Boone said at the time it was unlikely the utilityman would return this season.

“I don’t think we’re necessarily expecting it but you never know how he heals and the next couple of months,” Boone said. “I know one thing with Oswaldo: I know there’s not a better person out there who loves all this as much as him and I know he’s going to pour everything into the rehab process and healing, and we’ll see where we are as it unfolds.”

Cabrera was carted off the field after getting hurt on an awkward slide in the ninth inning of New York’s 11-5 victory over Seattle on May 12. He scored on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly and was injured when he reached back for the plate.

Cabrera had a brace put on his left ankle before entering the ambulance on a stretcher. Cabrera was taken to a hospital with team athletic trainer Tim Lentych and was visited by several teammates, including Judge and Anthony Volpe.

Cabrera is in his fourth season and has become a regular in the Yankees’ lineup. He is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs.

Stanton could begin rehab assignment shortly

Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined all season because of pain in the tendons in both elbows, could start a rehab assignment next week.

Stanton is participating in live batting practice and other baseball activities at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida. He will remain there for the rest of the week before the Yankees decide on the next step.

Stanton began taking swings on the field April 22 in Cleveland and also faced rehabbing reliever Jake Cousins in a live session last month.

Stroman throws again

Marcus Stroman, out since April 12 because of left knee inflammation, threw about 40 pitches in live batting practice after also doing so over the weekend at Dodger Stadium.

“He looked sharp,” Boone said. “Talking to him as he walked off the mound, said he felt good physically. We’ll see how we get through this in the next couple of days and see what’s next for him.”

The Yankees said on May 11 that Stroman experienced discomfort in his knee after throwing a live batting practice session in Tampa.

Stroman hasn’t pitched since allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning against the San Francisco Giants on April 11. He was 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in three starts before going on the injured list.

Boone also reiterated that the Yankees are building him back up to be a starting pitcher.

“That’s the plan but we want to start stacking these days,” Boone said. “I feel like the last 10 days or so we’ve started to get through some of the knee stuff. So it’s about building him up to start.”

