Yankees hitting coach James Rowson ejected vs. Red Sox for arguing balls and strikes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees hitting coach James Rowson was ejected in the fourth inning Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox for arguing balls and strikes.

Rowson was frustrated by plate umpire Bruce Dreckman’s strike zone and the situation escalated when the coach was upset by a called strike on Jasson Domínguez, whose at-bat ended with a strikeout.

On the second pitch of the at-bat, Rowson’s yelling from the dugout prompted the ejection. Dreckman removed his mask, took a few steps towards New York’s dugout and made the ejection signal.

It was New York’s fourth ejection this season and Rowson’s third since becoming the Yankees’ hitting coach last season. It was the fifth career ejection of Rowson’s coaching career.

The Yankees trailed 8-3 when Rowson was ejected and scored twice afterward.

