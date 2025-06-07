Yankees’ Anthony Volpe misses second game this season after being hit in the left elbow

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Volpe was not in the New York Yankees’ lineup Saturday against the Boston Red Sox,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Volpe was not in the New York Yankees’ lineup Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, a day after getting hit in the left elbow by Walker Buehler’s pitch.

The durable shortstop missed just his second game of the season.

“Just another day,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I actually put him in the lineup overnight that I sent out and had him in there up until a couple of hours ago when he got here. Strength, everything’s good. He’s got a pretty good size swelling in there still.

“Just kind of talking with the trainers, they’re like, I think it would do him well to try and get one more day and just get a lot of treatment in there and hopefully he’ll be back in there tomorrow.”

Volpe followed Jazz Chisholm Jr’s three-run homer with his own two-run shot in a five-run first inning during New York’s 9-6 victory on Friday. In the second inning, Volpe batted with the bases loaded was hit on the left elbow by Buehler’s 88.2 mph changeup.

He exited starting the fourth inning when the elbow swelled after he took off his brace and compression sleeve. Volpe had an X-ray at Yankee Stadium that was negative and went for a CT scan at New York-Presbyterian/ Columbia University Irving Medical Center that also didn’t show any break.

“It’s painful and stiff,” Volpe said Friday night. “Knowing that it’s structurally sound and you’ve got to just get the swelling out, definitely optimistic.”

Volpe winced in pain but remained in the game after he was hit by the pitch, which forced in a run. The 24-year-old Gold Glove winner played the field in the third inning, then was replaced by Oswald Peraza at the start of the fourth.

Volpe is batting .241 with eight homers and 37 RBIs and 11 of his last 19 hits are for extra bases.

Volpe has played in 61 of 62 games, skipping May 4 game against Tampa Bay, a day after hurting his left shoulder on a dive trying to get to a grounder.

