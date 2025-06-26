Yamamoto throws 5 sharp innings before rain delay, Muncy hits grand slam as Dodgers beat Rockies 8-1

DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy had a grand slam and drove in six runs, Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one hit over…

DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy had a grand slam and drove in six runs, Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one hit over five scoreless innings before exiting after a rain delay and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Muncy’s blast in the seventh was his eighth career grand slam. Michael Conforto homered for a second straight game, and Shohei Ohtani reached base four times, including a single, two walks (one intentional) and a catcher’s interference call.

The game was halted by a downpour in the sixth inning and right after Muncy hit a two-run single courtesy of an infield popup that was lost in the raindrops. Second baseman Thairo Estrada called for the ball before covering his head. The ball landed next to first baseman Michael Toglia. The tarp was then rolled out with the score 2-0.

It proved to be one pitch too late for Colorado. The wait proved to be too long for Yamamoto, who didn’t return after a delay of 1 hour, 27 minutes.

Yamamoto (7-6) surrendered only a single to Sam Hilliard in the third and a walk to Estrada in the fifth. This was an efficient outing for Yamamoto, who threw 39 of his 56 pitches for strikes. He finished with six strikeouts.

Rockies rookie Chase Dollander (2-8) went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs.

Key moment

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia struck out Ryan McMahon with a slider to end the sixth with two on in a 3-1 game.

Key stat

The Dodgers have won nine straight over the Rockies, including five in a row this season.

Up next

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 3.31) is eight strikeouts away from reaching 3,000 for his career heading into his start Thursday against Colorado. The Rockies will throw lefty Austin Gomber (0-1, 8.38).

