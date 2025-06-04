World Cup host Saudi Arabia targeted by African-led unions’ complaint to UN-backed labor body

GENEVA (AP) — A group of African-led trade unions urged the U.N.-backed International Labor Organization on Wednesday to create its…

GENEVA (AP) — A group of African-led trade unions urged the U.N.-backed International Labor Organization on Wednesday to create its highest-level inquiry into Saudi Arabia, citing alleged abuses of migrant workers in the 2034 World Cup host nation.

On the same day in Geneva, the ILO signed a renewed working agreement with the kingdom’s government.

“It reflects a shared commitment to advancing labor policies that are aligned with international standards and national priorities,” said ILO director general Gilbert Houngbo, the former prime minister of Togo.

A different view was suggested by trade unions in 36 countries — including Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal — who filed a formal complaint with the ILO asking for a “Commission of Inquiry.”

It alleged evidence of forced labor, wage theft, physical and sexual abuse and systemic racism targeting African workers, and continued Saudi use of the kafala system tying them to employers especially in construction and domestic work.

“Workers are being treated as disposable in Saudi Arabia. They leave alive and return in coffins,” said Joel Odigie, general secretary of the Africa chapter of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). “The ILO must act.”

A previous complaint filed by the Building and Wood Workers’ International union one year ago is being investigated by the ILO, which unites governments, workers and employers to set labor standards and promote decent work.

Vision for Saudi Arabia’s future

Saudi Arabia has started a massive construction program as part of the Vision 2030 plan directed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to modernize its society and economy beyond dependence on oil.

Sport is key to the program and the biggest Saudi win has been getting picked by FIFA to host the men’s World Cup in 2034. Most of the 15 planned stadiums must be built or renovated for the 104-game tournament, and some have extravagant designs.

Concerns about Saudi Arabia’s treatment of migrant workers echo the intense scrutiny on neighboring Qatar before it hosted the 2022 World Cup. That decision in 2010 led to the current FIFA leadership insisting on human rights assessments of future World Cup bidders.

Saudi government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

A Saudi promise to FIFA last year included “equitable wages and decent working and living conditions for all individuals involved in World Cup preparations.”

The Saudi bid accepted then only to work with the ILO and seemed to rule out partnerships with international unions, NGOs and independent rights advisors.

Union frustration

Saudi Arabia “has shown no real intention to address the situation,” the ITUC said Wednesday, despite its top official engaging with the kingdom’s government.

“This (kafala) system strips workers of their freedom and dignity, silences complaints and grants employers near-total control over their lives,” the ITUC added.

Still, the ILO’s Houngbo said the updated Saudi working accord would “expand protections for vulnerable workers.”

“Our renewed partnership with the ILO underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a fair, inclusive and future-ready labor market,” government minister Ahmed Al Rajhi said after signing the deal in Geneva.

It also includes sending young Saudi professionals on international development work through the ILO and posting three government officials to the labor body’s headquarters in the Swiss city.

Speaking with reporters last week, Houngbo said the ILO also is working to create an occupational health and safety center in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

“I am not too much worried on (Saudi issues) in 2025,” the ILO leader said in Geneva last week, noting 2030 was the deadline for much of what the kingdom wants to achieve.

