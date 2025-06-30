WNBA All-Star Voting Results

FAN VOTING RESULTS: 2025 AT&T WNBA ALL-STAR GAME Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters…

FAN VOTING RESULTS: 2025 AT&T WNBA ALL-STAR GAME

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All Star Game, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.

Below are the top 40 finishers in the fan portion of WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by Ally

Rank Player (Team) Position Vote Total

1 Caitlin Clark (IND) Guard 1,293,526

2 Napheesa Collier (MIN) Frontcourt 1,176,020

3 Aliyah Boston (IND) Frontcourt 1,174,669

4 A’ja Wilson (LVA) Frontcourt 986,662

5 Breanna Stewart (NYL) Frontcourt 972,434

6 Paige Bueckers (DAL) Guard 805,471

7 Kelsey Mitchell (IND) Guard 753,368

8 Lexie Hull (IND) Guard 653,968

9 Sabrina Ionescu (NYL) Guard 583,428

10 Angel Reese (CHI) Frontcourt 506,741

11 Kiki Iriafen (WAS) Frontcourt 487,035

12 Natasha Howard (IND) Guard 465,166

13 Kelsey Plum (LAS) Guard 456,101

14 Satou Sabally (PHX) Frontcourt 456,025

15 Allisha Gray (ATL) Guard 441,346

16 Nneka Ogwumike (SEA) Frontcourt 398,608

17 Sophie Cunningham (IND) Guard 392,253

18 Gabby Williams (SEA) Frontcourt 383,411

19 Jonquel Jones (NYL) Frontcourt 354,669

20 Kamilla Cardoso (CHI) Frontcourt 296,079

21 Alyssa Thomas (PHX) Frontcourt 275,747

22 Dearica Hamby (LAS) Frontcourt 233,690

23 Rickea Jackson (LAS) Frontcourt 232,178

24 Damiris Dantas (IND) Frontcourt 230,772

25 Skylar Diggins (SEA) Guard 206,882

26 Jackie Young (LVA) Guard 205,997

27 Rhyne Howard (ATL) Guard 204,247

28 Brittney Sykes (WAS) Guard 204,028

29 DiJonai Carrington (DAL) Guard 191,319

30 Kayla Thornton (GSV) Frontcourt 184,285

31 Natasha Cloud (NYL) Guard 175,842

32 Arike Ogunbowale (DAL) Guard 172,576

33 Tina Charles (CON) Frontcourt 161,243

34 Kate Martin (GSV) Guard 155,957

35 Temi Fágbénlé (GSV) Frontcourt 150,852

36 Sonia Citron (WAS) Guard 148,202

37 Brittney Griner (ATL) Frontcourt 139,045

38 Marina Mabrey (CON) Guard 126,417

39 Makayla Timpson (IND) Frontcourt 121,183

40 Courtney Williams (MIN) Guard 117,255

_____

