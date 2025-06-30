WNBA All-Star Voting Results

FAN VOTING RESULTS: 2025 AT&T WNBA ALL-STAR GAME
Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All Star Game, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.
Below are the top 40 finishers in the fan portion of WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by Ally
Rank Player (Team) Position Vote Total
1 Caitlin Clark (IND) Guard 1,293,526
2 Napheesa Collier (MIN) Frontcourt 1,176,020
3 Aliyah Boston (IND) Frontcourt 1,174,669
4 A’ja Wilson (LVA) Frontcourt 986,662
5 Breanna Stewart (NYL) Frontcourt 972,434
6 Paige Bueckers (DAL) Guard 805,471
7 Kelsey Mitchell (IND) Guard 753,368
8 Lexie Hull (IND) Guard 653,968
9 Sabrina Ionescu (NYL) Guard 583,428
10 Angel Reese (CHI) Frontcourt 506,741
11 Kiki Iriafen (WAS) Frontcourt 487,035
12 Natasha Howard (IND) Guard 465,166
13 Kelsey Plum (LAS) Guard 456,101
14 Satou Sabally (PHX) Frontcourt 456,025
15 Allisha Gray (ATL) Guard 441,346
16 Nneka Ogwumike (SEA) Frontcourt 398,608
17 Sophie Cunningham (IND) Guard 392,253
18 Gabby Williams (SEA) Frontcourt 383,411
19 Jonquel Jones (NYL) Frontcourt 354,669
20 Kamilla Cardoso (CHI) Frontcourt 296,079
21 Alyssa Thomas (PHX) Frontcourt 275,747
22 Dearica Hamby (LAS) Frontcourt 233,690
23 Rickea Jackson (LAS) Frontcourt 232,178
24 Damiris Dantas (IND) Frontcourt 230,772
25 Skylar Diggins (SEA) Guard 206,882
26 Jackie Young (LVA) Guard 205,997
27 Rhyne Howard (ATL) Guard 204,247
28 Brittney Sykes (WAS) Guard 204,028
29 DiJonai Carrington (DAL) Guard 191,319
30 Kayla Thornton (GSV) Frontcourt 184,285
31 Natasha Cloud (NYL) Guard 175,842
32 Arike Ogunbowale (DAL) Guard 172,576
33 Tina Charles (CON) Frontcourt 161,243
34 Kate Martin (GSV) Guard 155,957
35 Temi Fágbénlé (GSV) Frontcourt 150,852
36 Sonia Citron (WAS) Guard 148,202
37 Brittney Griner (ATL) Frontcourt 139,045
38 Marina Mabrey (CON) Guard 126,417
39 Makayla Timpson (IND) Frontcourt 121,183
40 Courtney Williams (MIN) Guard 117,255
