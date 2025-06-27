With Adam Sandler announcing his pick, Boston College’s James Hagens happy to be drafted by Bruins

Growing up on Long Island, James Hagens wanted nothing more than to be selected by the team he grew up…

Growing up on Long Island, James Hagens wanted nothing more than to be selected by the team he grew up rooting for, the New York Islanders.

Though that dream failed to materialize at the NHL draft on Friday night, the 18-year-old Boston College center was more than happy with the consolation. Hagens is not only staying in Boston, after being selected seventh overall by the Bruins, he enjoyed the extra bonus of having his name announced by Adam Sandler.

“Just being on a team that wants you the most, I love Boston. I love the area,” he said after becoming the first U.S.-born player taken in the draft. “It’s so special to have Adam Sandler make that pick. It’s something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

It just so happens that Hagens lists his favorite movie as “Happy Gilmore,” which features Sandler as a former hockey player who turns his attention to golf.

Wearing a Bruins jersey, Sandler announced the pick on a video screen on the draft stage inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. As Hagens made his way up the aisle, Sandler could be seen celebrating on screen in the background.

Sandler was one of numerous celebrities to introduce teams’ selections with the NHL going to a decentralized draft format in which its 32 franchises made their picks from their own markets. That’s different from the past, when all teams gathered inside the same facility to make their picks.

At 5-foot-11, Hagens had 11 goals and 26 assist s to finish fourth in points among college freshmen last season. He scored five goals for America’s gold medal-winning team at the world juniors championships.

The Islanders had the first pick, and selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Down on the farm

Chores came first for Brady Martin in electing to spend the NHL draft with his family and friends at his southern Ontario farm rather than attend the event in Los Angeles.

“There’s still work to do with the animals and stuff,” the Ontario Hockey League center said after being selected fifth overall by the Nashville Predators.

One reason for his decision to stay home was the NHL moving to a decentralized draft format.

“I just decided I could have more people with me here for the journey I’ve been on,” Martin said. “If I really had to, I would’ve gone to the draft. … I just wanted to be at home with friends and family. And, yeah, family comes first.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound player had 33 goals and 72 points in 57 games in his second season with the Soo Greyhounds. He was selected well ahead of projections, after being ranked 11th among North American skaters by NHL central scouting.

Martin believes he’ll be a great fit in Nashville and Tennessee, which features a diverse range of farming.

“I think the qualities of being a farmer just helps you a lot, the discipline, the responsibilities, everything. It translated to hockey,” Martin said, explaining his chores include taking care of the dairy and beef cows, and chickens.

“Anything that my father asks of me, I guess, just trying to get the hang of things,” Martin said, before breaking into a smile. “Yeah, growing up and learning. I had to have a little bit of a backup plan if hockey were to go sideways, I guess.”

Finally, a trade

The first 11 picks in the draft went by without any movement. Then, Commissioner Gary Bettman asked Kris Letang’s son, Alex, to press the red button that brought “Trade Alert” up on video screens.

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded No. 12, which the New York Rangers transferred to them earlier in the week to complete the J.T. Miller deal with Vancouver, to the cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers for Nos. 22 and 31. The Flyers took big center Jack Nesbitt.

“You were our guy all along,” general manager Daniel Briere told him.

The Nashville Predators acquired the 21st pick in a trade in which they sent the Ottawa Senators their 23rd and 67th selections. Nashville used the pick to select OHL defenseman Cameron Reid.

Pittsburgh acquired the 24th pick to select Michigan center William Horcoff, in dealing the 31st and 59th picks to Los Angeles. Chicago jumped back into the first round to select Edina, Minnesota, dual-sport high schooler — hockey center/quarterback Mason West — at 29 by trading two picks this year (34 and 62) and a fifth-rounder next year to Carolina.

Celebrity pickers

Bettman announced the first pick, then turned the responsibilities over to everyone from a WWE wrestler to a series of NHL alumni.

Golfer Tony Finau did it for Utah, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley for Philadelphia, members of the Goo Goo Dolls for Buffalo and Meredith Gaudreau, wife of late Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, for Columbus. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who spends his offseason in Nashville and developed into a Predators fan, announced Reid’s selection.

Nill wins GM award

Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars won the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award for a third consecutive season. Video of Nill being presented with the trophy was shown two-thirds of the way through the first round of the draft.

Nill is the first executive to win the award three times in a row since its inception in 2010. Among other moves, he acquired Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline and signed the big winger to an eight-year, $96 million extension and the Stars again reached the Western Conference final.

Off to Disneyland

Minutes after Roger McQueen was selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the 11th pick, he was informed he was going to Disneyland … immediately.

After completing a few rounds of interviews, the 6-foot-6 Canadian center got into a helicopter and was whisked to the nearby theme park. The broadcast showed him there not long after with Mickey Mouse ears on his head, high-fiving Donald Duck.

Ice chips

This marked the first draft since 2021 — and third since 2012 — to have two goalies selected in the first round. Russian junior Pyotr Andreyanov was selected 20th by Columbus and WHL’s Joshua Ravensbergen went 30th to San Jose. They represent the ninth and 10th goalies drafted in the first round over the past 15 years. … The draft was the first to feature four teams — the Islanders, Chicago, Nashville and Pittsburgh — with three first-round picks.

AP Sports writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.

