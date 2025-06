SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck becomes the 6th player to win Hart Trophy for MVP and Vezina Trophy…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck becomes the 6th player to win Hart Trophy for MVP and Vezina Trophy as top goaltender.

