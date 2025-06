Wimbledon Results

Monday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £19,414,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from…

Monday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Frances Tiafoe (12), United States, def. Elmer Moller, Denmark, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Learner Tien, United States, def. Nishesh Basavareddy, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Oliver Tarvet, Britain, def. Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Jiri Lehecka (23), Czechia, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (0).

Mattia Bellucci, Italy, def. Oliver Crawford, Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Daniil Medvedev (9), Russia, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Vit Kopriva, Czechia, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Valentin Royer, France, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (24), Greece, 6-3, 6-2, ret.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Elina Svitolina (14), Ukraine, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-3, 6-1.

Donna Vekic (22), Croatia, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-0, 6-4.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 7-6 (5), 2-0, ret.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Anca Alexia Todoni, Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

Sonay Kartal, Britain, def. Jelena Ostapenko (20), Latvia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Diane Parry, France, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Eva Lys, Germany, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Linda Noskova (30), Czechia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Carson Branstine, Canada, 6-1, 7-5.

