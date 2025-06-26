Wimbledon: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Coco Gauff and Madison Keys lead the women’s field

LONDON (AP) — A look at some of the top women at Wimbledon, which starts at the All England Club…

LONDON (AP) — A look at some of the top women at Wimbledon, which starts at the All England Club on Monday, with money-line odds via BetMGM Sportsbook:

Aryna Sabalenka

Seeding: 1

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Belarus

Age: 27

2025 Record: 42-8

2025 Titles: 3

Career Titles: 20

Grand Slam Titles: 3 — Australian Open (2: 2023, 2024), U.S. Open (1: 2024)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-Did Not Play, 2023-Lost in Semifinals, 2022-DNP, 2021-SF, 2019-1st

Aces: Reached the semifinals the last two times she played at Wimbledon but missed the tournament last year because of a shoulder injury and in 2022 when all players from Belarus and Russia were banned from the event because of the invasion of Ukraine. … Was the runner-up at each of the season’s first two majors, the Australian Open and French Open. … Replaced Iga Swiatek at No. 1 late last season.

She Said It: “That was just completely unprofessional of me. I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said back then.” — On her comments after losing to Coco Gauff in the French Open final.

Odds Are: +275

Coco Gauff

Seeding: 2

Career-Best Ranking: 2

Country: United States

Age: 21

2025 Record: 31-9

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 10

Grand Slam Titles: 2 — French Open (2025), U.S. Open (2023)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-4th, 2023-1st, 2022-3rd, 2021-4th, 2019-4th

Aces: Coming off claiming her second Grand Slam title at the French Open on red clay. … Wimbledon was the scene of her breakthrough at age 15 — she qualified for the main draw, beat Venus Williams in the first round, then made it to the fourth round — but it’s now the only major where Gauff hasn’t reached at least the semifinals. She’s never been past the fourth round in five appearances. … Started her own management firm, Coco Gauff Enterprises.

She Said It: “It wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done, and that’s all that matters.” — On the final in Paris.

Odds Are: +600

Jasmine Paolini

Seeding: 4

Career-Best Ranking: 4

Country: Italy

Age: 29

2025 Record: 25-10 (Entering Bad Homburg Tournament)

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Runner-Up, Wimbledon (2024), French Open (2024)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-Runner-Up, 2023-1st, 2022-1st, 2021-1st, 2019-DNP

Aces: Had been 0-3 for her career at the All England Club until last year’s run to the final, which followed a runner-up showing at the French Open. … Each of her initial 16 Grand Slam appearances resulted in losses in the first or second round until her 2024 breakthroughs. … Won the French Open doubles title this year and the Olympic doubles gold last year, both with Sara Errani.

She Said It: “I don’t know what to dream right now. Today I was dreaming (of holding) the trophy, but it didn’t (go) well.” — After losing last year’s Wimbledon final.

Odds Are: +3300

Madison Keys

Seeding: 6

Career-Best Ranking: 5

Country: United States

Age: 30

2025 Record: 30-9

2025 Titles: 2

Career Titles: 10

Grand Slam Titles: 1 — Australian Open (2025)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-4th, 2023-QF, 2022-DNP, 2021-4th, 2019-2nd

Aces: Captured her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, upsetting No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and No. 1 Sabalenka in the final. … Big serve and powerful forehand would seem to suit the grass at Wimbledon, but that’s the only major tournament where Keys hasn’t been past the quarterfinals.

She Said It: “Being able to separate a need from a want and be able to actually get it, feels so amazing, because I feel like if I had won one when I felt like I needed it, I don’t know if I would have been able to actually appreciate it and have the same kind of perspective around it.” — On winning her first Grand Slam trophy.

Odds Are: +1200

Iga Swiatek

Seeding: 8

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Poland

Age: 24

2025 Record: 32-10 (Entering Bad Homburg tournament)

2025 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 22

Grand Slam Titles: 5 — French Open (4: 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), U.S. Open (1: 2022)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-3rd, 2023-QF, 2022-3rd, 2021-4th, 2019-1st

Aces: Hasn’t reached a final at any tournament in more than a year. … Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament where she hasn’t reached at least the semifinals. … Accepted a one-month suspension last November after testing positive for a banned substance she said came from a contaminated supplement.

She Said It: “Any of us can win these tournaments. We kind of start every tournament from the beginning. So I’m just going to try to do my job and focus on just getting progress and learning new stuff on grass.” — After her 26-match French Open winning streak ended in the semifinals.

Odds Are: +800

Barbora Krejcikova

Seeding: 17

Career-Best Ranking: 2

Country: Czech Republic

Age: 29

2025 Record: 1-3 (Entering Eastbourne tournament)

2025 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 8

Grand Slam Titles: 2 — Wimbledon (1: 2024), French Open (1: 2021)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-Won Championship, 2023-2nd, 2022-3rd, 2021-4th, 2019-DNP

Aces: Has not played much at all in 2025 while dealing with an injured lower back and withdrew from a grass-court event at Eastbourne on Thursday because of a right thigh issue. … Is a skilled doubles player who won a career Grand Slam and an Olympic gold medal in women’s doubles alongside Katerina Siniakova.

She Said It: “Who knows what I’m capable of? For me, the most important thing is to enjoy the journey.” — After winning Wimbledon a year ago.

Odds Are: +3300

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

