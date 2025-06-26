Wimbledon: 2-time champ Carlos Alcaraz, No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic lead the men’s field

LONDON (AP) — A look at some of the top men at Wimbledon, which starts at the All England Club…

Jannik Sinner

Seeding: 1

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Italy

Age: 23

2025 Record: 19-3

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 19

Grand Slam Titles: 3 — Australian Open (2: 2024, 2025), U.S. Open (1: 2024)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-Lost in Quarterfinals, 2023-SF, 2022-QF, 2021-1st, 2019-Did Not Play

Aces: Enters Wimbledon having lost two of his past three matches — the five-set, 5 1/2-hour epic in the French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, and on grass at Halle, Germany, against eventual title winner Alexander Bublik. … Returned in May at the Italian Open from a three-month doping ban he agreed to after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed his exoneration in the case.

He Said It: “We try to delete it somehow and take the positive and keep going. There are no other ways.” — On his loss to Alcaraz in Paris after holding three championship points.

Odds Are: +180

Carlos Alcaraz

Seeding: 2

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Spain

Age: 22

2025 Record: 42-5

2025 Titles: 5

Career Titles: 21

Grand Slam Titles: 5 — Wimbledon (2: 2023, 2024), French Open (2: 2024, 2025), U.S. Open (1: 2022)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-Won Championship, 2023-W, 2022-4th, 2021-2nd, 2019-Did Not Play

Aces: Takes a career-best 18-match winning streak into Wimbledon, including a title at the Queen’s Club grass event this month. … 5-0 in Grand Slam finals. … Defeated 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in each of the past two title matches at the All England Cup. … Tweaked his service motion and his backhand swing recently — and those changes appear to be working well.

He Said It: “At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys. That’s my main goal. That’s my dream right now.” — On his big-picture goals after winning Wimbledon a year ago.

Odds Are: +130

Jack Draper

Seeding: 4

Career-Best Ranking: 4

Country: Britain

Age: 23

2025 Record: 28-8

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Semifinals, U.S. Open (2024)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-2nd, 2023-DNP, 2022-2nd, 2021-1st, 2019-DNP

Aces: Enjoying a real breakthrough season, including a Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells and a run to a Masters 1000 final on red clay at Madrid, along with a rise into the top 10. … Only the second left-hander — Rafael Nadal is the other — to reach the top five since 2000. … Fitness issues from early in his career seem to be behind him.

He Said It: “I live and breathe the sport, and I’m obsessed with progressing and obsessed with becoming the player that I want to become all the time and achieve the things I want to.” — On his outlook.

Odds Are: +900

Taylor Fritz

Seeding: 5

Career-Best Ranking: 4

Country: United States

Age: 27

2025 Record: 21-11 (Entering Eastbourne tournament)

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 9

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Runner-Up, U.S. Open (2024)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-QF, 2023-2nd, 2022-QF, 2021-3rd, 2019-2nd

Aces: Won a grass-court title at Stuttgart, Germany, without dropping a set in June. … His run to the U.S. Open final last year marked the first appearance in a Grand Slam final by an American man since Andy Roddick was the runner-up to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.

He Said It: “I’ve always said: Once I do something once, I just feel a lot more confident in being able to do it again.” — On getting to his first major final.

Odds Are: +2800

Novak Djokovic

Seeding: 6

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 38

2025 Record: 21-8

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 100

Grand Slam Titles: 24 — Wimbledon (7: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), Australian Open (10: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), French Open (3: 2016, 2021, 2023), U.S. Open (4: 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-Runner-Up, 2023-RU, 2022-W, 2021-W, 2019-W

Aces: Will try again to equal Roger Federer with eight Wimbledon championships (Martina Navratilova owns the singles record with nine women’s titles) and win a record 25th Grand Slam trophy overall. … Has reached the final in each of his most recent six appearances at the All England Club, earning titles in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022, before losing to Alcaraz the last two years. … Last exit before the final was in 2017, when Djokovic was beaten by Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals.

He Said It: “In the face of adversity, normally I rise and I learn and get stronger. That’s what I’m going to do.” — After his loss to Alcaraz in the 2024 Wimbledon final.

Odds Are: +600

Ben Shelton

Seeding: 10

Career-Best Ranking: 10

Country: United States

Age: 22

2025 Record: 19-13 (Entering Mallorca tournament)

2025 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 2

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Semifinals, U.S. Open (2023), Australian Open (2025)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2024-4th, 2023-2nd, 2022-DNP, 2021-DNP, 2019-DNP

Aces: Made his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings in June, giving the United States three men in that elite group for the first time since 2006, when Andy Roddick, James Blake and Andre Agassi all were that high. … A semifinalist at the Australian Open in January and the U.S. Open in 2023. … Dangerous lefty serves and big forehand should make him dangerous on the slick grass.

He Said It: “I love playing at the biggest events. Love playing at the Slams. They always have the best crowds, more energetic crowds, the best atmosphere.” — On his approach to tournaments.

Odds Are: +4000

