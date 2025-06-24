Wilson leads Las Vegas against Connecticut after 24-point game

Connecticut Sun (2-12, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (6-7, 3-6 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (2-12, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (6-7, 3-6 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -15.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces faces the Connecticut Sun after A’ja Wilson scored 24 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 89-81 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Aces have gone 4-3 in home games. Las Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 1.9.

The Sun are 1-6 in road games. Connecticut ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.9 assists per game led by Marina Mabrey averaging 4.0.

Las Vegas’ average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Las Vegas allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 87-62 on May 20. Wilson scored 22 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 21.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Sun. Tina Charles is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Sun: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

