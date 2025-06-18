Chris Wilder out as Sheffield United’s US owners make managerial change

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United parted ways with manager Chris Wilder on Wednesday after failing to secure a return…

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United parted ways with manager Chris Wilder on Wednesday after failing to secure a return to the Premier League.

The club, which came under American ownership in late December, immediately installed Ruben Selles as Wilder’s replacement.

Sheffield United lost to Sunderland in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium last month to miss out on promotion.

Wilder was in his second spell at the Yorkshire club after leading it to promotion in his first stint from 2016-21.

“A Blade through and through, the legacy Chris and his staff have created here will never be forgotten,” Sheffield United said in a statement.

U.S.-based COH Sports completed the purchase of Sheffield United in late December. The group is led by Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, who became the club’s co-chairmen.

