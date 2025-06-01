Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|32
|26
|.552
|+1
|Houston
|32
|27
|.542
|+½
|Minnesota
|31
|27
|.534
|—
|Toronto
|31
|28
|.525
|½
|Kansas City
|31
|29
|.517
|1
|Tampa Bay
|30
|29
|.508
|1½
|Texas
|29
|31
|.483
|3
|Boston
|29
|32
|.475
|3½
|Los Angeles
|26
|32
|.448
|5
|Athletics
|23
|37
|.383
|9
|Baltimore
|22
|36
|.379
|9
|Chicago
|18
|41
|.305
|13½
___
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 8, Athletics 7
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
Atlanta 5, Boston 0
St. Louis 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 16, Houston 3
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 5, Minnesota 4, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Texas 8, St. Louis 1
Boston 3, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto 8, Athletics 4
Detroit 1, Kansas City 0
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-2) at Boston (Fitts 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-6), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-2) at Athletics (Severino 1-4), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|36
|23
|.610
|+3
|San Diego
|33
|24
|.579
|+1
|San Francisco
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|St. Louis
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Milwaukee
|32
|28
|.533
|1½
|Cincinnati
|29
|31
|.483
|4½
|Arizona
|28
|31
|.475
|5
|Washington
|28
|31
|.475
|5
|Atlanta
|27
|31
|.466
|5½
|Miami
|23
|34
|.404
|9
|Pittsburgh
|22
|38
|.367
|11½
|Colorado
|9
|50
|.153
|24
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 0
Miami 1, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 5, Boston 0
St. Louis 2, Texas 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 17, Philadelphia 7
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 0
Washington 11, Arizona 7
Sunday’s Games
Texas 8, St. Louis 1
Boston 3, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 4, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 3
Arizona 3, Washington 1
San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 4
Monday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 1-7) at Miami (Meyer 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Civale 0-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Kolek 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 5-5), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
