Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 32 26 .552 +1 Houston 32 27 .542 +½ Minnesota 31 27 .534 — Toronto 31 28 .525 ½ Kansas City 31 29 .517 1 Tampa Bay 30 29 .508 1½ Texas 29 31 .483 3 Boston 29 32 .475 3½ Los Angeles 26 32 .448 5 Athletics 23 37 .383 9 Baltimore 22 36 .379 9 Chicago 18 41 .305 13½

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 8, Athletics 7

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

Atlanta 5, Boston 0

St. Louis 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 16, Houston 3

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 5, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Texas 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 3, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 8, Athletics 4

Detroit 1, Kansas City 0

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-2) at Boston (Fitts 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-6), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-2) at Athletics (Severino 1-4), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Philadelphia 36 23 .610 +3 San Diego 33 24 .579 +1 San Francisco 33 26 .559 — St. Louis 33 26 .559 — Milwaukee 32 28 .533 1½ Cincinnati 29 31 .483 4½ Arizona 28 31 .475 5 Washington 28 31 .475 5 Atlanta 27 31 .466 5½ Miami 23 34 .404 9 Pittsburgh 22 38 .367 11½ Colorado 9 50 .153 24

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 0

Miami 1, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 5, Boston 0

St. Louis 2, Texas 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 17, Philadelphia 7

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 0

Washington 11, Arizona 7

Sunday’s Games

Texas 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 3, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 4, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 3

Arizona 3, Washington 1

San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 4

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 1-7) at Miami (Meyer 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Civale 0-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

