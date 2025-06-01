Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|31
|26
|.544
|+½
|Minnesota
|31
|26
|.544
|+½
|Seattle
|31
|26
|.544
|—
|Kansas City
|31
|28
|.525
|½
|Tampa Bay
|30
|28
|.517
|1
|Toronto
|30
|28
|.517
|1
|Texas
|28
|31
|.475
|3½
|Boston
|28
|32
|.467
|4
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|4½
|Athletics
|23
|36
|.390
|8½
|Baltimore
|21
|36
|.368
|9½
|Chicago
|18
|40
|.310
|13
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 11, Athletics 7
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 11, St. Louis 1
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 12, Seattle 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 8, Athletics 7
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
Atlanta 5, Boston 0
St. Louis 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 16, Houston 3
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 5, Minnesota 4, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Fedde 3-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 4-4) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-0) at Baltimore (Morton 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 4-5) at Toronto (Gausman 5-4), 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-6) at Cleveland (Williams 4-3), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 5-2), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-4) at Houston (Brown 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|San Diego
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|St. Louis
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|San Francisco
|32
|26
|.552
|1
|Milwaukee
|31
|28
|.525
|2½
|Cincinnati
|29
|30
|.492
|4½
|Washington
|28
|30
|.483
|5
|Atlanta
|27
|30
|.474
|5½
|Arizona
|27
|31
|.466
|6
|Miami
|23
|33
|.411
|9
|Pittsburgh
|22
|37
|.373
|11½
|Colorado
|9
|49
|.155
|24
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2
San Francisco 2, Miami 0
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 11, St. Louis 1
San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 9, Arizona 7
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 0
Miami 1, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 5, Boston 0
St. Louis 2, Texas 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 17, Philadelphia 7
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 0
Washington 11, Arizona 7
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Fedde 3-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 4-4) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Palmquist 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-3), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 2-1) at Miami (Weathers 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Parker 4-4) at Arizona (Burnes 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
