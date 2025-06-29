White Sox place outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on injured list and reinstate pitcher Jonathan Cannon

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain and reinstated right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon from the 15-day injured list.

Cannon is scheduled to start Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Robert, who was an All-Star in 2023, was injured Wednesday during Chicago’s 7-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is hitting .185 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 73 games.

The Sox said they will make a corresponding roster move Tuesday before their series opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cannon went on the injured list June 3 with a lower back strain and threw three shutout innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte. He is 2-7 with a 4.66 ERA in 12 games, including 10 starts, this season.

In a corresponding move, Chicago optioned right-hander Wikelman González (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to Charlotte.

