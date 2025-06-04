White Sox place Lenyn Sosa on 10-day IL with strained hip flexor, recall Elko

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox placed second baseman Lenyn Sosa on the 10-day injured list because of a strained…

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox placed second baseman Lenyn Sosa on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right hip flexor and recalled first baseman Tim Elko from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Chicago transferred right-hander Miguel Castro to the 60-day IL with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee prior to its game against Detroit. The White Sox also claimed righty Ryan Cusick off waivers from the Tigers and optioned him to Charlotte.

The 25-year-old Sosa is batting .274 with four homers and 17 RBIs in his fourth season. He said through an interpreter that he was hurt running early in Monday’s blowout loss to Detroit and the pain intensified during the game. He did not play in Tuesday’s win.

Sosa said he expects to return in a week-and-a-half, though manager Will Venable said the team did not have a timetable.

Elko, 26, played in 10 games with the White Sox from May 10 to May 22, going 5 for 31 with three homers and five RBIs in his first major league stint. His first hit was a three-run homer in a 4-2 win over Miami on May 11.

