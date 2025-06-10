White Sox pitching prospect Grant Taylor makes jump from Double-A to perfect major league debut

HOUSTON (AP) — Grant Taylor made quite the first impression on the Chicago White Sox in his major league debut.…

Taylor retired the side in order in the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory at Houston. The right-hander hit 101.5 mph on his first pitch, a ball to Victor Caratini.

Taylor, one of the rebuilding team’s top prospects, was brought up from Double-A Birmingham before the series-opening win against the Astros. Right-hander Bryse Wilson was designated for assignment.

Taylor retired Caratini on a fly to center. Cam Smith bounced to shortstop on a 100 mph fastball, and Jacob Melton also grounded out on an 86.9 mph curveball.

The 23-year-old Taylor was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2023 amateur draft out of LSU, where he was a teammate of Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes.

Taylor, listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, went 0-1 with a 1.01 ERA in 15 games for Birmingham. He struck out 37 in 26 2/3 innings.

He has never pitched at the Triple-A level. He began the season in the Barons’ rotation and made his first relief appearance on May 14.

The 27-year-old Wilson is 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA in 19 appearances for Chicago this season, including five starts.

