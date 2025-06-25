White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. leaves game vs. Diamondbacks with hamstring tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with left…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with left hamstring tightness.

Robert started in center and was set to bat sixth but exited after playing the field in the top of the first. Austin Slater pinch hit for him and stayed in the game to play right, while Michael A. Taylor moved from right to center.

Robert is hitting .185 with eight homers and 32 RBIs this season and is just 3 for 27 in his last nine games. He was an All-Star in 2023 with 38 homers, 80 RBIs and a .264 average.

