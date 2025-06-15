White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is a late scratch at Texas with thumb soreness

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was a late scratch Sunday at the Texas…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was a late scratch Sunday at the Texas Rangers due to right thumb soreness.

Robert was due to bat seventh against the Rangers. The White Sox moved first baseman Ryan Noda up one spot in the order and put Michael A. Taylor, the replacement in center, in the eighth spot in the order.

Robert is hitting just .194 but had at least one hit in each of the first five games of Chicago’s road trip, going 7 of 19 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Taylor entered the game hitting .213 with three homers and 15 RBIs. He has at least 11 starts at each of the three outfield spots for the White Sox this season.

